This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,605 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4880118
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: Two teenagers referred to as Boy A and Boy B, both convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel, have been sentenced to life and 15 years respectively. Both sentences will be reviewed.  

2. #DROGHEDA FEUD: Gardaí say the man who was shot dead in Bettystown, Co. Meath last night had been targeted last March and had been warned of a threat to his life.

3. #GAY BYRNE: Crowds have been gathering to sign books of condolence for the late broadcaster Gay Byrne who died yesterday. 

4. #UK ELECTION: Senior Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has apologised after suggesting that it would have been “common sense” for the residents of Grenfell Tower to ignore the advice of firefighters to ‘stay put’.

5. #BOIL ON: The boil water notice in place in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath will remain in place for a number of days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie