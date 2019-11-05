The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: Two teenagers referred to as Boy A and Boy B, both convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel, have been sentenced to life and 15 years respectively. Both sentences will be reviewed.

2. #DROGHEDA FEUD: Gardaí say the man who was shot dead in Bettystown, Co. Meath last night had been targeted last March and had been warned of a threat to his life.

3. #GAY BYRNE: Crowds have been gathering to sign books of condolence for the late broadcaster Gay Byrne who died yesterday.

4. #UK ELECTION: Senior Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has apologised after suggesting that it would have been “common sense” for the residents of Grenfell Tower to ignore the advice of firefighters to ‘stay put’.

5. #BOIL ON: The boil water notice in place in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath will remain in place for a number of days.