The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RETRIAL: A US judge has ordered the retrial of a father and daughter who were convicted of the murder of Irishman Jason Corbett.

2. #GE2020: We’re just days away from the election. Have a question for Leo? Here’s your chance to ask him.

3. #RENTAL CRISIS: The average cost of renting in Dublin has increased by 3.5%.

4. #WHATSAPP: A woman who was prosecuted for possession of child sex abuse images after she failed to completely delete a two-minute video sent to her on WhatsApp has received a suspended prison sentence.

5. #CORONAVIRUS: Over 400 now confirmed dead from the deadly disease.