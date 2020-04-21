The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BLEAK Stark warnings around the impact of Covid-19 on the public finances were given to Cabinet members today as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned unemployment will reach 22% by the end of the summer.

2. #COVID19 The State is to oppose a High Court challenge brought by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced by the State arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. #RTE Broadcaster Sean O’Rourke, who presents a daily programme on RTÉ Radio 1, has announced he is to retire in May.

4. #PROTEST Debenhams workers were moved on by gardaí in Dublin after gathering to demand better treatment from the company, which earlier this month announced that it would not re-open after the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #CHARGED Two men have been arrested and charged after falsely pretending to be gardaí and assaulting a man in Castleknock on Sunday.