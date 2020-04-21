This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Here are the main stories of the day so far.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 4:52 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BLEAK Stark warnings around the impact of Covid-19 on the public finances were given to Cabinet members today as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned unemployment will reach 22% by the end of the summer

2. #COVID19 The State is to oppose a High Court challenge brought by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced by the State arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. #RTE Broadcaster Sean O’Rourke, who presents a daily programme on RTÉ Radio 1, has announced he is to retire in May. 

4. #PROTEST Debenhams workers were moved on by gardaí in Dublin after gathering to demand better treatment from the company, which earlier this month announced that it would not re-open after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

5. #CHARGED Two men have been arrested and charged after falsely pretending to be gardaí and assaulting a man in Castleknock on Sunday. 

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Conor McCrave
