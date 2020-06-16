The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #KINAHAN: A Bahraini sports firm has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan less than a month after he was named as a special advisor to the company.
2. #GOVERNMENT: Éamon Ó Cuív and Saoirse McHugh have both said they will not back the programme for government drafted by their parties and Fine Gael.
3. #GATHERINGS: Up to 5,000 people could meet in outdoor gatherings from September if the Covid-19 virus stays suppressed, the Taoiseach has said.
4. #MCCANN: The parents of missing Madeleine McCann have denied receiving a letter from German investigators “that states there is evidence or proof” she is dead.
5. #INCOME: The next government has committed to trialing Universal Basic Income (UBI) in Ireland at some stage over the next five years, according to the programme for government.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS