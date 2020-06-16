The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KINAHAN: A Bahraini sports firm has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan less than a month after he was named as a special advisor to the company.

2. #GOVERNMENT: Éamon Ó Cuív and Saoirse McHugh have both said they will not back the programme for government drafted by their parties and Fine Gael.

3. #GATHERINGS: Up to 5,000 people could meet in outdoor gatherings from September if the Covid-19 virus stays suppressed, the Taoiseach has said.

4. #MCCANN: The parents of missing Madeleine McCann have denied receiving a letter from German investigators “that states there is evidence or proof” she is dead.

5. #INCOME: The next government has committed to trialing Universal Basic Income (UBI) in Ireland at some stage over the next five years, according to the programme for government.