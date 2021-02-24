The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: The government’s revised Living with Covid plan is a “wing and a prayer” strategy that contains nothing to give people hope, the Dáil has heard.

2. #MOTHER AND BABY: The government is not going to extend the term of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, despite mounting pressure from opposition TDs.

3. #DRIVING: The government has confirmed there will be a further extension to the expiry dates of driving licences due to disruption caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: The Taoiseach has said he’d “check out” the reasons why public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally is no longer overseeing the implementation of his final recommendations for the CervicalCheck programme.

5. #VACCINE: The US body responsible for approving vaccines has said the jab developed by Johnson & Johnson is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19, including the South African and Brazilian variants.