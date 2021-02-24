#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

US regulator says Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 'effective' against Covid-19 and new variants

The vaccine is seen as a vital tool in the pandemic.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 3:46 PM
45 minutes ago 6,172 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5363944
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE US BODY responsible for approving vaccines has said the jab developed by Johnson & Johnson is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19, including the South African and Brazilian variants.

Documents released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) show that vaccine efficacy against severe disease in large clinical trials was 85.9% in the United States, 81.7% in South Africa, and 87.6% in Brazil.

An independent FDA panel will meet to discuss the benefits of the vaccine on Friday, with emergency use authorisation possibility following soon after.

It would be the third such vaccine approved to fight Covid-19 in the United States, the world’s hardest-hit country where more than 500,000 people have lost their lives.

Johnson and Johnson’s European subsidiary Janssen has already applied to the European Medicines Agency for EU approval, with a decision possible by next month.

Experts see the J&J vaccine as a vital tool, even though its efficacy against moderate Covid-19 is lower than those Pfizer and Moderna.

“The vaccine was effective in preventing Covid-19 using a less restrictive definition of the disease and for more severe disease, including Covid-19 requiring medical intervention, considering all cases starting 14 days after vaccination,” the new FDA summary said.

“Although a lower efficacy overall was observed in South Africa, where there was a predominance of B.1.3.5 lineage during the time period of this study, vaccine efficacy against severe/critical Covid-19 was similarly high across the United States, South Africa, and Brazil,” it added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The vaccine uses a common-cold causing adenovirus, which has been modified so that it can’t replicate, to carry the gene for a key protein of the coronavirus into human cells.

This makes those cells produce that protein, which in turn trains the human immune system.

The fact that it requires only one dose and can be stored at fridge temperature rather than in freezers like the Pfizer and Moderna shots, gives it an operational advantage.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie