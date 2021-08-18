#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan today, killing at least three people as they quashed a rare public show of dissent.

2. #DUNDALK: A man in his early 30s has been arrested after two garda vehicles were set alight at Dundalk Garda Station in the early hours of this morning.

3. #RIP:  The world of comedy is leading the tributes to “one of the very best” following the death of Sean Lock aged 58.

4. #WANTED: A warrant has been issued in the UK for the arrest of UCD professor Dolores Cahill, a London court has confirmed.

5. #DUN LAOGHAIRE: A man has died after being recovered from the water in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, yesterday evening.

