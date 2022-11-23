The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #SCALLY INQUIRY: Dr Gabriel Scally has said “substantial progress” has been achieved in the CervicalCheck programme, as he published a report into the implementation of recommendations from the 2018 report into the CervicalCheck scandal.
2. #UKRAINIAN REFUGEES: Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman is set to meet with East Wall residents’ groups following protests against the housing of refugees at an old ESB building in the area.
3. #REGENCY TRIAL: The Regency Hotel murder trial has heard a recording of ex-Sinn Féin Councillor Jonathan Dowdall tell Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch that the accused’s “best move” was the “particular yokes used”, in what the prosecution alleges is a reference to the three AK-47 assault rifles used by the gunmen who murdered Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne.
4. #STARDUST FIRE: Fresh inquests into the Stardust nightclub fire will not begin before April 2023, a pre-inquest hearing heard this afternoon.
5. #CHARGED: A third man charged with violent disorder and “viciously” assaulting two gardai in Ballyfermot in Dublin has been refused bail.
