EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MICROSOFT: The tech giant said it will layoff 10,000 employees in the coming months, as the economic downturn continues to punish US tech giants.

2. #UKRAINE: A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children.

3. #STARDUST: New inquests into the Stardust nightclub tragedy are due to begin on 19 April, a pre-inquest hearing heard this afternoon.

4. #POWER PLANS: Bord Gáis Energy and its parent company Centrica, is set to develop two new power plants as part of a “long-term investment in Ireland”.

5. #DAVOS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it would be “remiss” of him not to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.