EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEIXLIP: Gardaí are investigating an arson attack on a vacant house in Leixlip that happened overnight.

2. #OVERCROWDING: A record-breaking 150 patients are without a hospital bed in University Hospital Limerick today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

3. #JOHN BRUTON: The funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton will take place on Saturday.

4. #TRANSPORT: The Minister of Transport has said that road changes to divert through traffic out of Dublin city centre are expected to take effect from August.

5. #MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE: Galway University Hospital has apologised to the family of a 49-year-old woman who died of breast cancer and accepted that there were failings in the care that she received.