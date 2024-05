EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A man who allegedly threatened a woman with a baby and two busloads of young children in Dublin while armed with a knife has been remanded in custody after a judge held he was a “danger to the public in his present state”.

2. #GAZA: Israel has carried out even more strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah today after the UN Security Council met to discuss the deadly attack at the weekend that sparked global outcry.

3. #MV MATTHEW: Eight men charged in relation to the largest seizure of drugs in the history of the State have had their cases transferred to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

4. #DÁIL ROW: The Dáil was briefly suspended today after Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming appeared to accuse People Before Profit TDs of being “puppets” of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

5. #UK: Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has told a court he was left “in shock” after being allegedly “headbutted” through doors during a Premier League football match.