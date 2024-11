EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SNOW: Six counties will be under two respective Status Orange weather warnings from midnight until midday tomorrow as Met Éireann has warned that “significant snowfall” is expected.

2. DUBLIN RIOTS: A man who threw a burning box into a garda patrol car and attacked a migrant centre housing 50 people during the Dublin riots last November has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

3. #GENERAL ELECTION: Voter sentiment in Dundalk expressed to The Journal shows support for John McGahon, but many locals feel he shouldn’t be running in the election.

4. COURT CASE: The judge in the civil case against Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor has told the jury they must work with the evidence they have and can’t speculate on what a witness might have said.

5. #UKRAINE Ukraine called on its Western allies not to fuel tension inside the country after a string of embassies in Kyiv announced they would close, citing the threat of a “massive air attack” on the capital.