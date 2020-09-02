The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #THIRD TIME LUCKY: Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue has been named as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
2. #RIP: A Brazilian delivery cyclist who was struck in a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Monday night has died from his injuries.
3. #GALWAY: The town of Clifden has experienced serious flooding after heavy rainfall across the country earlier today.
4. #OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the Government is not considering putting Dublin into lockdown despite a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.
5. #U-TURN: The BBC has reversed plans not to sing the lyrics to Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory at the last night of the Proms.
