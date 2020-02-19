The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IN FORMATION Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has said his party is intensifying its discussions with parties and Independents today around forming a government for change.

2. #TULLAMORE There has been a lack of consultation with the local community ahead of the planned opening of Direct Provision centre in Tullamore in Co Offaly, councillors in the area have said.

3. #GARDAÍ A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the attempted theft of a car in Finglas on Tuesday evening.

4. #FLEE THE NEST The proportion of Irish people aged 25-29 living with their parents grew at one of the highest rates in Europe over a ten-year period, according to a recent report.

5. #BOEING Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has vowed to tighten controls after potentially dangerous debris was found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max aircraft, a plane that has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.