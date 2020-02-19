This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,045 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5013624
Image: Shutterstock/Cynthia Chotvacs
Image: Shutterstock/Cynthia Chotvacs

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IN FORMATION Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has said his party is intensifying its discussions with parties and Independents today around forming a government for change.

2. #TULLAMORE There has been a lack of consultation with the local community ahead of the planned opening of Direct Provision centre in Tullamore in Co Offaly, councillors in the area have said.

3. #GARDAÍ A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the attempted theft of a car in Finglas on Tuesday evening. 

4. #FLEE THE NEST The proportion of Irish people aged 25-29 living with their parents grew at one of the highest rates in Europe over a ten-year period, according to a recent report. 

5. #BOEING Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has vowed to tighten controls after potentially dangerous debris was found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max aircraft, a plane that has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

