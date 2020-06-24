The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RESPECTS TDs from across the Dáil chamber have paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan, after a minute’s silence was held for the Mayo man at Leinster House this morning.
2. #SEANAD Ten senators are due to begin their High Court action today in order to clarify if the Seanad can pass legislation before a new Taoiseach is appointed and nominates 11 more senators.
3. #TRUMP US President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he has been craving as he urged hundreds of young conservatives in Arizona to get behind his re-election effort.
4. #DELAYS Heart attack patients are waiting on average 18 hours longer before attending hospital to seek medical help since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, according to heart and stroke charity Croí.
5. #GUINNESS A new €14 million fund has been launched to help Irish pubs recover from the impact of Covid-19.
