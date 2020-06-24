This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 June, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 4:50 PM
15 minutes ago 553 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Nadezhda Zaruchevskaia
Image: Shutterstock/Nadezhda Zaruchevskaia

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESPECTS TDs from across the Dáil chamber have paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan, after a minute’s silence was held for the Mayo man at Leinster House this morning.

2. #SEANAD Ten senators are due to begin their High Court action today in order to clarify if the Seanad can pass legislation before a new Taoiseach is appointed and nominates 11 more senators.

3. #TRUMP US President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he has been craving as he urged hundreds of young conservatives in Arizona to get behind his re-election effort.

4. #DELAYS Heart attack patients are waiting on average 18 hours longer before attending hospital to seek medical help since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, according to heart and stroke charity Croí.

5. #GUINNESS A new €14 million fund has been launched to help Irish pubs recover from the impact of Covid-19.

