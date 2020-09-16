The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN Taoiseach Micheál Martin has reiterated that the advice for people in Dublin is that they should not travel outside the county, while also reaffirming that it is “not a legal restriction”.

2. #CHILDREN The children’s ombudsman has said the State needs to ensure vulnerable children are not “left behind” with schools now reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown.

3. #EUROPE The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged EU members to build a stronger health union, promising a biomedical research agency and a global summit.

4. #HARES Rise TD Paul Murphy has introduced a new Bill that seeks to ban hare coursing in Ireland.

5. #BRITS Barbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic by November 2021.