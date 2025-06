MORE THAN 50 locations around the country have been earmarked for new electric vehicle charging hubs by the end of this year.

The Department of Transport has confirmed that 175 fast recharging points are due to open at 53 locations in the coming months.

The chargers are located along national roads with a view to improve access to chargers during long journeys.

The new chargers will be found at locations by the N2, N3, N4, N5, N11, N13, N15, N16, N17, N20, N21, N22, and N25.

The Department of Transport has allocated €7.9 million in grants to businesses to install the chargers on their premises.

Encouraging drivers to switch from fossil-fuel powered vehicles to electric ones is part of the government’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector.

The transport sector has been set a target of cutting its emissions by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2018) as Ireland tries to play its part in fighting the climate crisis – though recent projections from the Environmental Protection Agency show the country still needs to majorly up our game to have any chance of meeting our climate targets.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has said he hopes the expanded access to electric vehicle chargers on national roads will make “more people feel confident making the switch to electric”.

Here are the locations of the new charging points due to open by the end of the year.

Cavan

Circle K, N3

Weev Charging Station, Burreen, N3

Cavan Crystal Hotel, N3

Virginia Service Station, N3

Cork

Mac’s Place Mallow Plaza, N20

Lee’s Centra Charleville, N20

O’Mahony’s SuperValu Mallow, N20

Charleville Park Hotel, N20

O’Leary’s Lissarda, N22

Centra Castlemartyr, N25

Donegal

Circle K Grange, N15

Circle K Laghey, N15

Ballyshannon Service Station, N15

Kavanagh’s SuperValu Ballybofey, N13

Weev Charging Station, Burt, N13

Circle K Bridge End, N13

Lifford Service Station, N15

Kerry

Fairtree Cafe, N21

Centra The Rock, N22

Centra The Reeks, N22

Kilkenny

Rhu Glenn Hotel, N25

Leitrim

Rooney Supervalu Manorhamilton, N16

Rosebank Retail Park, N4

Limerick

Weev Charging Station Templeglantine, N21

Hodkinson’s Centra Patrickswell, N21

Dooleys Supervalue Newcastle West, N21

Longford

N4 Axis Centre, N21

Mayo

McWilliam Park Hotel, N17

Ballindine Service Station, N17

Golden Mile Service Station, N5

Keegan’s Centra Castlebar, N5

Corrib Oil, N5

Monaghan

John Bogue Monaghan, N2

McCaughey’s Service Station, N2

Centra Emyvale, N2

O’Gorman’s Supervalu Carrickmacross, N2

Roscommon

Glancy’s Supervalu Carrick-on-Shannon, N4

Westward Centra Termonbarry, N5

Supervalu Strokestown, N5

Duffy’s Supervalu Ballaghaderreen, N5

McLoughlin’s Service Station Ballaghaderreen, N5

Sligo

Applegreen Carraroe, N4

Whiteside’s SuperValu Ballisodare, N4

Supervalu Tubbercurry, N17

Ballinaboola Drive Service Station, Sligo, N17

Waterford

Applegreen Lemybrien, N25

Kilmeaden Business Centre, N25

Westmeath

Ballinalack Service Station, N4

Weev Charging Station, Rathowen, N4

Wexford

O’Brien’s Service Station Larkin’s Cross, N25

Murphy’s Supervalu Rosslare, N25

Newtown Park Hotel, N11