CABINET IS SET to approve plans to fast-track laws which will put a ban on students being forced to pay for 51-week leases by student specific accommodation.

Concerns had been raised that the changes would not be enacted before the Dáil summer recess, however The Journal reported recently that changes were afoot to push the reforms through in time for the upcoming academic year which starts in September.

The typical academic year lasts around 35 weeks and runs from September to May.

However, some student accommodation providers enforce minimum 51-week leases which results in students paying rent over the summer months even if they are not there.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will today propose legislation to prevent students and their families paying for accommodation for 51-weeks.

This is not suitable for the majority of students who can only cover the cost of the academic year.

The ministers will today seek approval for an early signature motion for the Residential Tenancies (Student Specific Accommodation) Bill 2024 which when passed will ensure that students are only required to pay for student specific accommodation for the duration of the academic year.

Advertisement

The aim is to have Bill passed by both Houses before recess and then signed by President Michael D Higgins for an early signature.

It is understood that students can still request to rent the accommodation for a longer period of time, however it will not be obligatory.

‘Digs’ accommodation

Sinn Féin will today also bring forward its own legislation to give greater protections and ensure better affordability for student renters.

Its proposed legislation deals with “digs” accommodation, which is where a student rents a room in which the homeowner also resides as part of the “rent a room” scheme.

The party states that while the government allows for tax relief of up to €14,000 a year to those that rent out a room in their home, there are no obligations for the landlord to give basic protections to those renting the room.

Those renting such rooms effectively have no rights, according to Sinn Féin, who state that those renters, unlike others in private rented accommodation, have no right to a rent book or a notice period.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Further and Higher Education, Mairéad Farrell said that while many students report having had good experiences in this kind of digs accommodation, but there have also been some horror stories.

She said her party’s bill give protections for student renters which have badly been lacking, but it also gives protections to the homeowners themselves.