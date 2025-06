A 5G MAST that was set alight deliberately in the early hours of this morning in Dunmurry is the second such incident in less than a week, PSNI has said.

Police in west Belfast received the report of last night’s fire shortly before 12:30am. Alongside members of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, police tackled the blaze.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire in recent months and we have attended two fires in less than a week to masts in the same area.

“I cannot stress enough how dangerous it is lighting fire to electrical equipment. Anyone setting an illegal fire is acting extremely recklessly and putting not only themselves, but also members of the public, at risk.”

The spokesperson said that the damage caused costs the mast-owners a “substantial” amount of money to repair, as well as affecting the local community’s mobile service.

A 5G Telecoms Mast that was deliberately set on fire in Belfast, November 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On Saturday, a 5G mast in the Springbank Industrial estate in Dunmurry was set on fire in the afternoon.

Attacks on 5G masts in the north have been frequent over the past number of years. In July of last year, there were four arson attacks on masts in Belfast within a 24-hour period.

The PSNI is engaging with local representatives and the mast-owners around the issue.