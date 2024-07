POLICE IN THE North say they are investigating a “potential link” between four arson attacks on 5G masts in west Belfast within a 24-hour period.

The attacks on the 5G masts began in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when the PSNI received a report at around 1.20am of an arson attack on two phone masts on the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

Another report was then received at around 10pm on Tuesday night that a 5G mast was set alight on the Stewartstown Road area.

This was followed by yet another report, received at around 12.55am on Wednesday, that a 5G mast had been set on fire beside the Monagh Bypass.

Advertisement

In all four incidents, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fires.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers are “investigating a potential link between these incidents”.

They appealed to anyone who was in any of these areas and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to make contact with the PSNI.

Members of the public can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.