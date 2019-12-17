The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRASH: A man and a woman have died in a road crash in south Dublin this morning. The incident has been referred to the GSOC.

2. #LUCAN: Two men have been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a Wayne Whelan in Dublin last month.

3. #TICKET PRICES: Gig promoters MCD have been told by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland not to promote tickets “from” a certain price unless it has evidence to show a reasonable number of tickets available at that price.

4. #EXTREME WEATHER: Three people are confirmed to have died following a series of powerful tornadoes in the US Deep South.

5. #GROUNDED: Boeing has said it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month.

6. #THE FORCE: Six months pay is to be offered to senior members of the gardaí to encourage them to retire before the age of 60.

7. #BRIDGE TOO FAR: In the second part of Noteworthy’s investigation, we reveal that residual limestone aggregate remains in the protected River Nore following construction of a bridge that left the community of Kilkenny City divided.

8. #ABOUT TIME TOO: 25 years after a holiday classic that’s become one of the season’s most popular songs, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You has topped the Billboard charts for the first time.

