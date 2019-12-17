This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 8:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRASH: A man and a woman have died in a road crash in south Dublin this morning. The incident has been referred to the GSOC. 

2. #LUCAN: Two men have been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a Wayne Whelan in Dublin last month.

3. #TICKET PRICES: Gig promoters MCD have been told by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland not to promote tickets “from” a certain price unless it has evidence to show a reasonable number of tickets available at that price.

4. #EXTREME WEATHER: Three people are confirmed to have died following a series of powerful tornadoes in the US Deep South. 

5. #GROUNDED: Boeing has said it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month. 

6. #THE FORCE: Six months pay is to be offered to senior members of the gardaí to encourage them to retire before the age of 60. 

7. #BRIDGE TOO FAR: In the second part of Noteworthy’s investigation, we reveal that residual limestone aggregate remains in the protected River Nore following construction of a bridge that left the community of Kilkenny City divided.

8. #ABOUT TIME TOO: 25 years after a holiday classic that’s become one of the season’s most popular songs, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You has topped the Billboard charts for the first time.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below. 

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

