The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: Public health officials have expressed concern at a recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among older people.
2. #CO-LIVING: Property developer Bartra Capital has sought a meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to challenge what it has described as “sustained misinformed public commentary”.
3. #DRUGS: Two leading members of a Lithuanian gang responsible for the sale of millions of euro worth of heroin in Ireland are on the run following garda raids last week.
4. #LITERATURE: Irish author Anna Burns is on the shortlist for this year’s prestigious International Dublin Literary Award, which is sponsored by Dublin City Council.
5. #MILAN: Former Italian prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for Covid-19 after a precautionary check.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #WHITE HOUSE RACE: Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin today to help “heal” the city shaken by racially charged unrest as his campaign announces record fundraising.
7. #MENTAL HEALTH: More than a quarter of Irish children and adolescents say they do not have a high satisfaction with life.
8. #BLOODIED FIELD: The GAA has launched a major initiative to remember the victims of the Bloody Sunday attack at Croke Park in 1920.
COMMENTS