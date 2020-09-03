The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Public health officials have expressed concern at a recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among older people.

2. #CO-LIVING: Property developer Bartra Capital has sought a meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to challenge what it has described as “sustained misinformed public commentary”.

3. #DRUGS: Two leading members of a Lithuanian gang responsible for the sale of millions of euro worth of heroin in Ireland are on the run following garda raids last week.

4. #LITERATURE: Irish author Anna Burns is on the shortlist for this year’s prestigious International Dublin Literary Award, which is sponsored by Dublin City Council.

5. #MILAN: Former Italian prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for Covid-19 after a precautionary check.

6. #WHITE HOUSE RACE: Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin today to help “heal” the city shaken by racially charged unrest as his campaign announces record fundraising.

7. #MENTAL HEALTH: More than a quarter of Irish children and adolescents say they do not have a high satisfaction with life.

8. #BLOODIED FIELD: The GAA has launched a major initiative to remember the victims of the Bloody Sunday attack at Croke Park in 1920.