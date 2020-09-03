This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 3 September, 2020
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making the news this midweek morning.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 7:53 AM
56 minutes ago 4,426 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Public health officials have expressed concern at a recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among older people.

2. #CO-LIVING: Property developer Bartra Capital has sought a meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to challenge what it has described as “sustained misinformed public commentary”

3. #DRUGS: Two leading members of a Lithuanian gang responsible for the sale of millions of euro worth of heroin in Ireland are on the run following garda raids last week.

4. #LITERATURE: Irish author Anna Burns  is on the shortlist for this year’s prestigious International Dublin Literary Award, which is sponsored by Dublin City Council.

5. #MILAN: Former Italian prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for Covid-19 after a precautionary check.

6. #WHITE HOUSE RACE: Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin today to help “heal” the city shaken by racially charged unrest as his campaign announces record fundraising. 

7. #MENTAL HEALTH: More than a quarter of Irish children and adolescents say they do not have a high satisfaction with life.

8. #BLOODIED FIELD: The GAA has launched a major initiative to remember the victims of the Bloody Sunday attack at Croke Park in 1920.

