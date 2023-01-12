GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Junior minister resigns

1. Fine Gael TD Damien English has stepped down from his role as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following reports about his property ownership.

He has said he spoke to the Taoiseach to confirm the resignation following the report by online publication The Ditch.

Across the board

2. An investigation by Noteworthy looks at local management companies responsible for managing multi-million euro grants.

The analysis has found a significant number of board members across the country serving lengthy terms, with poor gender representation widespread.

Irish leaders travel to NI

3. The Taoiseach and Tánaiste will today travel to Northern Ireland to meet with political leaders as part of efforts to restore power sharing at Stormont.

It comes a day after Sinn Féin and the SDLP pulled out of all-party talks with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Heaton-Harris, after Mary Lou McDonald was prevented from taking part.

Pedestrian deaths

4. Two pedestrians died in separate collisions in Dublin yesterday evening.

One incident saw a young man hit by an SUV in Tallaght while at around the same time in Summerhill a man was struck by a car. Both men later died from their injuries.

Ashling Murphy anniversary

5. Front-line services have called for greater action on the government’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ strategy on the first anniversary of Ashling Murphy’s murder.

Noeline Blackwell, the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has told The Journal that the strategy underscored how a whole of government approach is needed.

Biden documents

6. Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in an unnamed second location.

The revelation from The Associated Press comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington – and it could prove to be a political headache for the US president.

Michael Flatley

7. Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

In a statement last night, the Lord of the Dance’s spokespeople confirmed that Flatley has undergone surgery.

Jeff Beck RIP

8. Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died at the age of 78.

The Grammy award-winning musician died “peacefully” on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis. Tributes have flowed from Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne and many more fellow musicians.

Shock in League Cup

9. Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was among those celebrating after Manchester City crashed out of the Carabao Cup due to a shock 2-0 quarter-final defeat to his club Southampton.

First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned City at St Mary’s, where Dubliner Bazunu had make a string of important saves to shut City out, eventually leaving the pitch with a win and a clean sheet for his efforts.