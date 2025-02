GOOD MORNING.

1. Storm recovery

As communities across the west of the country still suffer without power, Ireland’s ability to cope with unexpected national emergencies has come into sharp focus in the wake of Storm Éowyn. So why has Ireland’s recovery from this extreme weather event taken so long?

2. Farmland

The cost of farmland increased across the country last year according to fresh analysis published by the Irish Farmers Journal.

It found an increase of 5% was recorded in the price of land in the Republic of Ireland to average €12,515/ac, an increase of €590/ac from €11,925/ac in 2023.

3. Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu has called US President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza a “remarkable idea” even as American officials tried to walk back the suggestion that the US take ownership of the territory.

4. Record temperatures

Last month was the hottest January on record, despite an emerging “La Nina” weather pattern that cools global temperatures, scientists have said.

January 2025 was 0.79C above the 1991-2020 global average for the month and 1.75C above pre-industrial levels, scientists from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.

5. Mexico

Mexico has sent the first of 10,000 National Guard officers to the northern frontier following tariff threats by US President Donald Trump.

A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rumbled along the border separating Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas yesterday.

6. Weather warnings

Environment and Climate Minister Darragh O’Brien has suggested that changes could be made to the way Met Éireann issue red, orange and yellow weather warnings in the future.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin raised the matter during Leaders’ Questions when discussing the impact of Storm Éowyn.

7. Occupied Territories Bill

Mary Lou McDonald has accused the Government of “walking away” from the Occupied Territories Bill as the coalition moved to counter Sinn Féin’s motion to pass the Bill.

8. Blake Lively

A Texas crisis communications specialist has sued Blake Lively for defamation after the actor pulled him into her legal fight with co-star and director Justin Baldoni over their film It Ends With Us.