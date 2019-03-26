This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 7:51 AM
Image: Órla Ryan
Image: Órla Ryan

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: British MPs have voted to seize control of parliamentary business to hold a series of Brexit votes in an unprecedented move that the government called “dangerous”.

2. #BREXIT 2.0: There will be a long-term negative impact on Ireland’s economy as a result of Brexit, a new report by the ESRI and the Department of Finance has predicted.

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has accused those responsible for launching Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged collusion with Russia of “treasonous things against our country”, and said they “certainly will be looked into”.

4. #DIVORCE: The Cabinet will today agree on the wording on what is being proposed to the Irish electorate in the upcoming referendum on divorce, which will see the removal of the four-year minimum living apart period from the Constitution if passed.

5. #NOTORIOUS: Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor announced this morning that he has retired from the sport, vowing to hang up his gloves for the second time in three years.

6. #TUAM: The religious order that ran the Tuam mother and baby home said the home was “under the supervision, direction, and inspection” of the Irish State in a confidential letter to a government minister.

7. #GAZA: Israeli forces have continued airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and Palestinian militants have launched new rockets despite a reported ceasefire deal, raising fears of a return to open conflict in the enclave.

8. #MATER: A group of nurses at the Mater Hospital in Dublin are raising money for non-medical items for inpatients to make the ward feel more “like home”.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

