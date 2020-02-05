This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 7:49 AM
36 minutes ago 2,030 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4992923
Image: Shutterstock/Moving Moment
Image: Shutterstock/Moving Moment

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020: Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald faced off in an RTÉ Prime Time debate last night – here are the key points.

2. #STATE OF THE UNION: US President Donald Trump declared America is “stronger than ever before” in his State of the Union address on the eve of his probable impeachment acquittal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of the speech after Trump finished speaking, after he earlier appeared to refuse to shake her hand.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: The number of people killed in China by the coronavirus outbreak has increased to nearly 500, after Hong Kong reported its first death from the disease and millions more in China were ordered to stay indoors.

4. #HOMETOWN: In the latest in our ‘Hometown’ series TheJournal.ie visited Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary, an area in need of more mental health services, where locals have devised a plan.

5. #CHILDCARE: A protest in support of childcare workers is due to take place in Dublin today, calling for more support from the government for the sector.

6. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have spent over €100,000 between them since the start of the general election campaign on adverts on Facebook and Instagram.

7. #IOWA: Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead in Iowa’s debut US presidential nomination vote, according to partial Democratic Party results that placed Bernie Sanders second and national frontrunner Joe Biden a distant fourth.

8. #COURT: A man who knocked out another man’s two front teeth in a Dublin pub has received a fully suspended sentence.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie