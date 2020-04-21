This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 April, 2020
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 7:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandr Vorobev
Image: Shutterstock/Alexandr Vorobev

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: A further 77 deaths and 401 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

2.#IMMIGRATION: US President Donald Trump has said he will temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

3. #NURSING HOMES: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that it “wouldn’t make sense“ to have had a strategy to completely prevent the spread of Covid-19 into nursing homes, based on the infection rate of the virus.

4. #ABUSE: Vulnerable children are at heightened risk of abuse and neglect during the Covid-19 pandemic, but services are struggling to reach those most in need due to social distancing restrictions.

5. #ORANGE ORDER: The Orange Order has purchased an order of PPE to distribute to healthcare workers battling Covid-19 across the island of Ireland.

6. #DÁIL: Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has told TDs that legal advice sought over the potential for the Dáil to sit virtually has said that doing so would be unconstitutional.

7. #GREECE: A charity that works with refugees in Greece has said social distancing is “impossible” for people on the islands.

8. #COUPLES: Researchers at University College Dublin are seeking to understand the psychological impact of the Covid-19 quarantine period on couples.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

