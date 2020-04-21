The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: A further 77 deaths and 401 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

2.#IMMIGRATION: US President Donald Trump has said he will temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the US already being the worst-hit country in the world.

3. #NURSING HOMES: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that it “wouldn’t make sense“ to have had a strategy to completely prevent the spread of Covid-19 into nursing homes, based on the infection rate of the virus.

4. #ABUSE: Vulnerable children are at heightened risk of abuse and neglect during the Covid-19 pandemic, but services are struggling to reach those most in need due to social distancing restrictions.

5. #ORANGE ORDER: The Orange Order has purchased an order of PPE to distribute to healthcare workers battling Covid-19 across the island of Ireland.

6. #DÁIL: Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has told TDs that legal advice sought over the potential for the Dáil to sit virtually has said that doing so would be unconstitutional.

7. #GREECE: A charity that works with refugees in Greece has said social distancing is “impossible” for people on the islands.

8. #COUPLES: Researchers at University College Dublin are seeking to understand the psychological impact of the Covid-19 quarantine period on couples.