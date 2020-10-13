#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 7:48 AM
35 minutes ago 2,500 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Videman Alexander
Image: Shutterstock/Videman Alexander

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BUDGET: The biggest Budget in the history of the State is going to be revealed today. The government is working off the assumption that there will be a no-deal Brexit and that a vaccine for Covid-19 will not be available next year.

2. #COVID-19: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said protective measures in nursing homes will not be enough to keep Covid-19 out of the facilities if transmission in the community continues to increase.

3. #TRUMP: Unable to be on the campaign trail for 10 days because of Covid-19, US President Donald Trump took centre stage again in Florida last night, vowing that he is in “great shape” with 21 days to go until he faces Joe Biden in the election.

4. #GOLFGATE: Chief Justice Frank Clarke is due to meet with Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe today, after a meeting scheduled for last week was twice postponed, to discuss the fallout over Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner in Clifden in August.

5. #MR MOONLIGHT: Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan will begin today in the Court of Appeal.

6. #N3: Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” following the discovery of man’s body in “unexplained circumstances” by the N3 road in Dublin.

7. #UK: The British government has been accused of ignoring its own scientists after documents showed that a “circuit-breaker” lockdown was recommended for England by expert advisers three weeks ago. Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced his three-tier system of alert levels for England, saying a package of interventions was needed to reverse the “exponential” rise in cases.

8. #BUDGET: Ahead of today’s Budget, we’ve compiled a guide to the State’s finances and how Covid-19 has affected them to date.

Órla Ryan
