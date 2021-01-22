The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day
1. #COVID-19: 211 people with Covid-19 are in Irish intensive care units, HSE chief Paul Reid has said, and a further 300 patients are also receiving respiratory support outside of ICU.
2. #DEATHS: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said there is “no reason” to change his view on possibility of up to 1,000 Covid-19 deaths this month.
3. #US: Travellers will be required to quarantine on arrival in the US while masks will be mandated on many domestic trains, planes and buses, President Joe Biden said as he signed a raft of new executive orders to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.
4. #IMPEACHMENT: Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.
5. #COERCIVE CONTROL: A domestic violence charity said that a substantial sentence given to a man convicted of the coercive control of his former partner “sends a strong message to women who are experiencing abuse and control, to those around them, and to their communities, to speak openly”.
6. #STATS: Over 6,500 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – compared to more than 11,000 new cases reported over the same period last week and 19,000 cases in the preceding week.
7. #ECONOMY: The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has lifted economic prospects but the recent virus surge has impeded progress, the Central Bank has reported.
8. #OLYMPICS: Japanese officials have said there is “no truth” in a report that the Tokyo Olympics, due to take place this summer, will be cancelled.
