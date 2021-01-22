#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Friday 22 January 2021
Advertisement

There are 211 people with Covid-19 in ICU, and 300 more on respiratory support

“We’re battling hard to sustain safe levels of care, but its getting harder,” HSE chief Paul Reid said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 22 Jan 2021, 7:14 AM
49 minutes ago 2,851 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5332372
Image: Shutterstock/Kiryl Lis
Image: Shutterstock/Kiryl Lis

THERE ARE NOW 211 people with Covid-19 in Irish intensive care units, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

A further 300 patients are also receiving respiratory support outside of ICU.

“Nothing is more serious,” Reid said today.

“We’ve never seen 66% of patients in ICU (211) being treated for the same illness. We’re battling hard to sustain safe levels of care, but its getting harder.”

Figures from yesterday showed that there was 1,949 people with Covid-19 in hospital with 214 people in ICU.

There were a further 2,608 cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, and 51 deaths.

Related Read

21.01.21 Dr Holohan says 'no reason' to change his view on possibility of up to 1,000 Covid-19 deaths this month

Yesterday’s briefing

The R number has reduced to between 0.5 to 0.8. If it remains at that level, then it’s expected that there will be between 1,600-1,700 cases per day by the end of the month.

NPHET members said yesterday that it has concerns about the incidence rate in people over 75 years of age, and the “worrying” number of outbreaks in longterm residential and healthcare settings.

Professor Philip Nolan said that from now, we can expect the number of people in hospital to slowly reduce as Covid-19 cases have “plateaued”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a letter Dr Tony Holohan wrote to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week, he said that there would be between 500-1,000 deaths in the month of January alone. 

At last night’s Department of Health briefing, Holohan said that he had no reason to change his view. So far, there have been 523 deaths of people with Covid-19 in January.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie