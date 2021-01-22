There are 211 people with Covid-19 in ICU, and 300 more on respiratory support

THERE ARE NOW 211 people with Covid-19 in Irish intensive care units, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

A further 300 patients are also receiving respiratory support outside of ICU.

“Nothing is more serious,” Reid said today.

“We’ve never seen 66% of patients in ICU (211) being treated for the same illness. We’re battling hard to sustain safe levels of care, but its getting harder.”

Figures from yesterday showed that there was 1,949 people with Covid-19 in hospital with 214 people in ICU.

There were a further 2,608 cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, and 51 deaths.

Yesterday’s briefing

The R number has reduced to between 0.5 to 0.8. If it remains at that level, then it’s expected that there will be between 1,600-1,700 cases per day by the end of the month.

NPHET members said yesterday that it has concerns about the incidence rate in people over 75 years of age, and the “worrying” number of outbreaks in longterm residential and healthcare settings.

Professor Philip Nolan said that from now, we can expect the number of people in hospital to slowly reduce as Covid-19 cases have “plateaued”.

In a letter Dr Tony Holohan wrote to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week, he said that there would be between 500-1,000 deaths in the month of January alone.

At last night’s Department of Health briefing, Holohan said that he had no reason to change his view. So far, there have been 523 deaths of people with Covid-19 in January.