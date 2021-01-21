#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 21 January 2021
CCPC rejects plans by four Irish banks to set up an industry-wide quick payment app

The CCPC was notified of the proposal from AIB, BOI, KBC and Permanent TSB earlier this month.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 8:08 PM
15 minutes ago 2,449 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5332227
Image: Shutterstock/VAKS-Stock Agency
Image: Shutterstock/VAKS-Stock Agency

A MUTLI-BANKING app that allows users to send and make immediate payments, similar to services like Revolut, which was to be run by four Irish banks, has been rejected by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). 

The proposed joint venture between AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank Ireland was notified to the CCPC earlier this month. 

A spokesperson for the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) at the time confirmed the creation of a new company called Synch Payments DAC.

A BPFI spokesperson said the aim of the company is to “deliver a multi-banking payment app that will enable Irish users to send and make payments in real time”.

The CCPC said in a statement this evening that it has rejected the merger notification relating to the proposed joint venture between the four banks. 

The Commission said the banks failed to provide full details of the proposed transaction as required under Section 18(12) of the Competition Act 2002. 

“The CCPC has written to the notifying parties informing them of its decision and expressed its willingness to further engage with the notifying parties in relation to the issues raised in its letter,” the CCPC said. 

The initial CCPC merger notification said the project would involve an industry-wide mobile payment system that can be used by all financial institutions in the country, subject to licensing terms. 

Hayley Halpin
