#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Friday 22 January 2021
Advertisement

Republican Senate leader wants Donald Trump’s impeachment trial delayed

Ahead of an insurrection on 6 January, Trump told thousands of his supporters to “fight like hell” against the election results.

By Press Association Friday 22 Jan 2021, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,365 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5332366
Former US President Donald Trump
Image: PA Images
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
Image: PA Images

SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.

House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the deadly Capitol riot on 6 January have signalled they want to move quickly to trial as President Joe Biden begins his term.

They argue a full reckoning is necessary before the country – and the Congress – can move on.

But McConnell has suggested a more expansive timeline that would see the House transmit the article of impeachment next week, on 28 January, launching the trial’s first phase.

After that, the Senate would give the president’s defence team and House prosecutors two weeks to file briefs, with arguments in the trial likely to begin in mid-February.

He said: “Senate Republicans are strongly united behind the principle that the institution of the Senate, the office of the presidency, and former President Trump himself all deserve a full and fair process that respects his rights and the serious factual, legal, and constitutional questions at stake.”

Related Read

21.01.21 Biden unveils sweeping Covid-19 plan in first full day in office

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reviewing the plan and will discuss it with McConnell, a spokesperson said.

The ultimate power over timing rests with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who can trigger the start of the trial at any point by sending to the Senate the charge of incitement of an insurrection.

The Democrat has not yet said when she will do that, saying yesterday: “It will be soon. I don’t think it will be long, but we must do it.”

Shortly before the insurrection on 6 January, Trump told thousands of his supporters at a rally near the White House to “fight like hell” against the election results that Congress was certifying.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A mob marched down to the Capitol and rushed in, interrupting the count.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the mayhem, and the House impeached Trump a week later, with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie