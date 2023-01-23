GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

CAMHS report

1. A large number of children and adolescents seeking mental health treatment don’t receive necessary follow-up care, a new report has found.

News Correspondent Órla Ryan reports that an independent review of the provision of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in the State has found that many children and young people end up “lost” in the system.

In one catchment area, there were 140 “lost” cases within the local CAMHS team.

Mercy Hospital attack

2. The man who died in a violent assault at Mercy University Hospital in Cork in the early hours of yesterday morning has been named as 89-year-old Matthew Healy.

Gardaí in Cork are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Healy shortly after 5:30 am.

Bessborough

3. Cork City Council has denied an application to build two apartment buildings on the estate of a former Mother and Baby Home institution in Bessborough in Co Cork.

MWB Two Ltd had applied to build 90 units in two apartment buildings ranging in height from five to eight stories.

The rejected development would have included 43 one-bed units, 30 two-bed units, 18 three-bed units, a creche with capacity for 25 children, parking and bike storage.

Galway crash

4. A man in his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co Galway yesterday evening.

The incident itself occurred at approximately 6.30pm yesterday evening at the Ashtree Junction in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Paschal Donohoe

5. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has stated that he is “satisfied” with Paschal Donohoe’s explanation over undeclared election donations and looks forward to hearing him address the Dáil tomorrow.

Donohoe has faced scrutiny for the past week over an undeclared election donation from businessman Michael Stone, who paid for election posters of Donohoe to be erected in 2016 and bought Fine Gael ‘superdraw’ tickets from the minister in 2020 and 2021.

California mass shooting

6. The suspect in a mass shooting at a dance hall during Lunar New Year celebrations fatally shot himself in his van as officers closed in, Californian authorities have confirmed.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Sunday the man was found dead in the vehicle he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting.

The suspected gunman was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

FreeNow

7. Taxi company FreeNow has ended its sponsorship of The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ One after the comedian made a joke about taxi drivers in the zoo, which he has since acknowledged was offensive.

The joke was highlighted by RTÉ presenter Emer O’Neill, who posted on Instagram after seeing Tiernan perform at a show on Vicar Street earlier this week.

Coillte deal

8. Concerns over a deal between Coillte and a UK pension fund caused alarm at the last meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly on biodiversity loss yesterday.

The assembly is set to put 100 additional recommendations before the Oireachtas, which will focus on issues such as agriculture, peatlands and forestry.