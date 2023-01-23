Man (60s) dies following three-vehicle crash in Galway

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Co Galway yesterday evening.

The incident itself occurred at approximately 6.30pm yesterday evening at the Ashtree Junction in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The man killed was a driver of one of the vehicles. According to Gardaí, he was initially taken to Portiuncula University Hospital before he passed away.

A second person was also taken to hospital as a precaution, with no other injuries being reported following the crash.

Gardaí have said Forensic Collision Investigators were called to the scene last night, adding that roads would remain closed overnight. Local diversions were put in place.

Following the collision, Gardaí have asked for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ashtree Junction and Station Road areas of Ballinasloe between 6pm and 6:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”