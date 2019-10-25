This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Friday 25 Oct 2019, 8:00 AM
21 minutes ago 700 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4866588
Image: Shutterstock/brulove
Image: Shutterstock/brulove

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ESSEX: Police have begun the task of moving the 39 bodies found in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in Essex as a 25-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

2. #BREXMAS: The Labour party looks set to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid for a pre-Christmas election. Jeremy Corbyn has said the party would back an election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is removed. 

3. #MENTAL HEALTH: There has been no improvement in mental healthcare for Ireland’s prison population over the past year and there is particular concern about waiting lists for those due to be transferred to the Central Mental Hospital, according to a new report.

4. #MUMPS: Warnings have been issued to university students in Dublin after the HSE confirmed that mumps cases have increased as students return to schools and colleges.

5. #COLLUSION: The US justice department has opened a criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation that examined whether Donald Trump colluded with Moscow during the 2016 presidential election. 

6. #CO LIVING: Bartra Capital has appealed to An Bord Pleanála after Dublin City Council refused planning permission for a seven-storey 102 bed-space co-living residential development in Rathmines.

7. #REFUGEE RESCUE: Fine Gael MEPs have been criticised after they voted against a resolution to step up search and rescue for refugees in the Mediterranean. 

8. #ULURU: Hundreds of tourists flocked to Uluru for one last chance to scale the sacred red monolith ahead of a climbing ban long-sought by Aboriginal Australians.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie