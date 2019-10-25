The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ESSEX: Police have begun the task of moving the 39 bodies found in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in Essex as a 25-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

2. #BREXMAS: The Labour party looks set to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid for a pre-Christmas election. Jeremy Corbyn has said the party would back an election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is removed.

3. #MENTAL HEALTH: There has been no improvement in mental healthcare for Ireland’s prison population over the past year and there is particular concern about waiting lists for those due to be transferred to the Central Mental Hospital, according to a new report.

4. #MUMPS: Warnings have been issued to university students in Dublin after the HSE confirmed that mumps cases have increased as students return to schools and colleges.

5. #COLLUSION: The US justice department has opened a criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation that examined whether Donald Trump colluded with Moscow during the 2016 presidential election.

6. #CO LIVING: Bartra Capital has appealed to An Bord Pleanála after Dublin City Council refused planning permission for a seven-storey 102 bed-space co-living residential development in Rathmines.

7. #REFUGEE RESCUE: Fine Gael MEPs have been criticised after they voted against a resolution to step up search and rescue for refugees in the Mediterranean.

8. #ULURU: Hundreds of tourists flocked to Uluru for one last chance to scale the sacred red monolith ahead of a climbing ban long-sought by Aboriginal Australians.

