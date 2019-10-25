This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tourists rush to climb Uluru on the last day before doing so is banned

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru — also known as Ayers Rock — comes into place tomorrow.

By AFP Friday 25 Oct 2019, 8:08 AM
13 minutes ago 1,713 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4866602

Source: 7NEWS Sydney/YouTube

HUNDREDS OF TOURISTS have flocked to Uluru for one last chance to scale the sacred red monolith ahead of a climbing ban long-sought by Aboriginal Australians.

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru — also known as Ayers Rock — comes into place tomorrow in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu.

This has led to a surge of climbers in recent months.

“I came here just to see it but it is the last day possible (to climb Uluru), so I have decided to try it,” Polish tourist Matt Oswiecimiki told AFP.

The 29-year-old said it was “fair to stop it” tomorrow out of respect for the Anangu people, but said the one time opportunity meant he would still climb it given he was allowed to today.

Hundreds were left waiting for hours due to safety concerns over heavy winds, before rangers allowed climbers to head up the rock at 10:00 am local time.

uluru-climb-closure-coverage Tourists are seen climbing Uluru ahead of the ban. Source: PA Images

Parks Australia said they would reassess the weather conditions throughout the day to determine if climbers could continue to mount the rock.

Tourists are still being encouraged to visit the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park where they can take in the monolith from its base, walk around its perimeter and learn about its indigenous heritage at the cultural centre.

“It’s enough for me to walk around and see the rock,” Japanese tourist Masahira Suda told AFP Friday from the base of the rock.

The 25-year-old said he did not judge fellow tourists for scaling Uluru but he was refraining at the request of the Aboriginal custodians.

“I really have respect for them,” he said.

Source: ABC News (Australia)/YouTube

More than 395,000 people visited the Uluru-Kata National Park in the 12 months to June 2019, according to Parks Australia, about 20% more than the previous year.

Around 13% of those who visited during that period made the climb, park authorities said.

Uluru has great spiritual and cultural significance to indigenous Australians, with their connection to the site dating back tens of thousands of years.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt likened the surge of people rushing to climb Uluru with “a rush of people wanting to climb over the Australian War Memorial”.

“Our sacred objects, community by community, are absolutely important in the story and the history of that nation of people,” he told national broadcaster ABC.

Traditional owners have long-encouraged people to refrain from climbing the site for its cultural significance, to protect it from further environmental damage and to ensure visitors’ safety.

Tackling Uluru’s sandstone slopes is not an easy exercise, and at least 35 people have died attempting the climb.

It towers some 348 meters and summer temperatures often hit 45 degrees Celsius.

Saturday marks 34 years since that the park’s title was handed back to the traditional owners.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie