The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will make last-ditch attempts today to get MPs to back her Brexit deal, having offered her resignation in return for support.

2. #RENT: Two new areas of the country have now met the criteria to become Rent Pressure Zones.

3. #FLIGHTS: Icelandic airline WOW Air has collapsed, cancelling all flights. The airline had been struggling financially for months.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been heavily criticised after figures for February show that there are now more than 10,000 people in Ireland officially living in emergency accommodation.

5. #BANNED: Facebook has announced it would ban praise or support for white nationalism and white separatism as part of a stepped-up crackdown on hate speech.

6. #PLASTICS: Members of the European Parliament have overwhelmingly voted for an EU-wide ban on a range of single-use plastics, such as the straws, cutlery and cotton buds, by 2021.

7. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President has declared that the probe into links between his election campaign and Russia amounted to “treason.”

8. #ARRESTED: Three men have been arrested by gardaí investigating feud-related activity in the Dublin area.

9. #WEATHER: Today’s set to be another dry day with good sunshine developing widely, Met Éireann has said.

