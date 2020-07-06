This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 6 Jul 2020, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/TYSB
Image: Shutterstock/TYSB

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TIPPERARY: Two brothers who died in a diving incident in Tipperary yesterday have been named locally as 43-year-old Fergus Brophy and 34-year-old Philip Brophy. 

2. #DÁIL: The Dáil is expected to sit for most of July in order to deal with the pandemic. 

3. #PENSIONS: One of the country’s most senior civil servants queried why pensions paid to former Taoisigh, Ministers, and Presidents could not be published and asked why he had not been consulted about the decision to stop releasing the details.

4. #CORK: A man in his 20s is due in court this morning after shots were fired at gardaí in Cork on Friday night

5. #US: Prosecutors in the US have asked a New York judge to schedule a court appearance on Friday for Ghislaine Maxwell, authorities said.

6. #LOCKDOWN: Australia will effectively seal off the state of Victoria from the rest of the country as authorities announce unprecedented measures to tackle a worrying surge in coronavirus cases.

7. #NIGHT LIFE: A GP has said that driving through Dublin city centre on Saturday night felt like “All Ireland final” day. 

8. #LONG-TERM: As health officials here learn more about Covid-19, they are warning people of potential prolonged health impacts for some – even those who did not need to be hospitalised.  

9. #CABINET: The new cabinet is meeting today to discuss the international travel “green list”, which is not expected to be published until 20 July. 

