Dublin: 6°C Monday 10 October 2022
The 8 at 8: Monday

Gardaí name the 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion as vigils take place

By Tadgh McNally Monday 10 Oct 2022, 7:55 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
HERE’S ALL THE news you need to know as you start your day.

Creeslough

1. The ten victims of the explosion in Creeslough were named yesterday by Gardaí, with tributes flowing in from across the country and abroad.

2. Almost 20 vigils took place in Donegal yesterday to pay respects to those who died and were injured in the Creeslough explosion.

Organisers of a vigil in nearby Milford told The Journal that they wanted to provide a “focal point” for the community to help with people’s shock and grief.

Hutch trial

3. Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is due back before the Special Criminal Court, following a one-week adjournment to allow his defence team to consider additional evidence in his murder trial.

Ukraine

4. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine’s secret service for the Crimean bridge explosion, labelling it an act of terrorism.

5. There were three loud blasts heard in central Kyiv early this morning, according to AFP journalists in the city.

North Korea

6. North Korea’s recent missile tests involved “tactical nuclear” drills to simulate hitting the South, and were overseen by leader Kim Jong Un in response to US-led joint military exercises in the region.

Venezuela

7. A landslide in Central Venezuela that swept through a small town has left 22 people dead.

Residents of Las Tejerias in Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial town in Aragua state 54 miles south-west of Caracas, had just seconds to reach safety as debris swept down a mountainside on to them.

RTÉ

8. Former RTÉ broadcaster Val Joyce has died.

The broadcaster confirmed today that Joyce passed away surrounded by family in Blackrock in Dublin.

He presented an array of programmes on RTÉ during his career, including Airs and Races, Ireland’s Choice with Val Joyce and Late Date.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

