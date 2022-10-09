Former RTÉ presenter Val Joyce dies

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FORMER RTE BROADCASTER Val Joyce has died.
The broadcaster confirmed today that Joyce passed away surrounded by family in Blackrock in Dublin.
He presented an array of programmes on RTÉ during his career, including Airs and Races, Ireland’s Choice with Val Joyce and Late Date.
Joyce’s former colleagues and other Irish radio presenters have led tributes to Joyce.
#RIP to my lovely former colleague Val Joyce. When I started on #LateDate back in the day he was my opposite number. We had a lot of fun, and I learned a lot from him. May he rest in peace https://t.co/4hqa9tJ9A1— Lilian Smith (@Lillylatelee) October 9, 2022
We have lost one of the #RTE family...Val Joyce RIP. I loved him on Late Date @RTERadio1 and in those earlier days when I was a continuity announcer, he was so lovely and a joy to talk to. Loved his music. End of an era. My sympathy to his family and friends.— Aedín Gormley (@lyricmoviemusic) October 9, 2022
So sad to hear of the passing of Val Joyce . The voice that first lured me to radio as a child. His Late Date introduced me to so much incredible music (and Patron Saints ☺️) and the cadence and rhythm of his presenting style was always such a reliable joy.— 📻 Ed Smith 📻 (@EdTodayFM) October 9, 2022
One of the greats. https://t.co/MW3TvlOh1P
