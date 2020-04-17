The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials have confirmed a further 43 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland and 629 new cases in Ireland.

2. #WUHAN: The central Chinese city of Wuhan has revised its coronavirus death toll to 3,869, increasing the number of fatalities by 1,290.

3. #FATAL STABBING: Gardaí have issued an appeal for information in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in the Ballybough House complex in Dublin’s north inner city on Wednesday night.

4. #CARE HOME: Eleven people with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 have died at one older person care home in Dublin over the past two weeks, the HSE has confirmed.

5. #GAELTACHT: Summer courses at more than 20 Gaeltacht colleges have been thrown into doubt this year due to the Covid-19 emergency.

6. #TEDROS GHEBREYESUS: The Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked Tánaiste Simon Coveney for pledging to increase Ireland’s contribution to the WHO.

7. #LYRA MCKEE: A virtual commemoration will take place for Lyra McKee this weekend on the first anniversary of the 29 year-old journalist’s death.

8. #UNITED STATES: New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing and seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases.

9. #MODELLING: The Chair of the modelling group advising on the country’s response to Covid-19 has said we are at a “plateau” in terms of the level infections but there is a “delicate balance” to be maintained.