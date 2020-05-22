This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 22 May 2020, 7:45 AM
27 minutes ago 1,396 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5105175
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MATERNITY: New mothers affected by the maternity leave exclusion from the Covid-19 wage subsidy have said that the anomaly has put financial pressure on them.

2. #WEATHER: Three Status Yellow wind warnings and a national weather warning kick in today as strong winds are expected across the country. 

3. #GARDAÍ: Two men have been arrested following an incident in which a Garda firearm was discharged in Cork last night. 

4. #HOSPITALS: The number of people attending emergency departments in Irish hospitals fell sharply at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has shown.

5. #SLOW DOWN: Gardaí have appealed to motorists to drive within speed limits ahead of a national speed enforcement operation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #DRUGS: Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €237,000 and two men have been arrested in two separate search operations in Cork City.

7. #CHINA: A measure calling for “powerful” steps to curb Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement has been submitted to China’s rubber-stamp parliament.

8. #TEXAS: A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related”, the FBI has said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie