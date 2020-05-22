The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #MATERNITY: New mothers affected by the maternity leave exclusion from the Covid-19 wage subsidy have said that the anomaly has put financial pressure on them.
2. #WEATHER: Three Status Yellow wind warnings and a national weather warning kick in today as strong winds are expected across the country.
3. #GARDAÍ: Two men have been arrested following an incident in which a Garda firearm was discharged in Cork last night.
4. #HOSPITALS: The number of people attending emergency departments in Irish hospitals fell sharply at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has shown.
5. #SLOW DOWN: Gardaí have appealed to motorists to drive within speed limits ahead of a national speed enforcement operation.
6. #DRUGS: Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €237,000 and two men have been arrested in two separate search operations in Cork City.
7. #CHINA: A measure calling for “powerful” steps to curb Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement has been submitted to China’s rubber-stamp parliament.
8. #TEXAS: A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related”, the FBI has said.
