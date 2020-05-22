Gsoc investigation underway after Garda firearm discharged and two men arrested in Cork

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following an incident in which a Garda firearm was discharged in Cork last night.

The incident happened at Spa on Mitchelstown Road in Mallow at around 8.30pm.

One shot was discharged from the Garda firearm.

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances of the incident.

Two men have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Mallow Garda Station.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was notified and attended the scene. It will carry out an investigation into the discharge of the Garda firearm.