The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 6 Mar 2020, 7:53 AM
16 minutes ago 1,397 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Trinity College has written to staff and students to inform them that a case of Covid-19 is connected with the campus. The total number of confirmed cases across the country now stands at 13.

2. #EU MEETING: Minister for Health Simon Harris will join health ministers from across the European Union in Brussels today to discuss how to manage the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. 

3. #RENO: An Irish woman who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide in the US state of Nevada has been named as Joan Huber.

4. #BREXIT: The British government has published a draft law to guarantee the Common Travel Area rights of Irish citizens to live and work in the UK without restrictions, despite Brexit.

5. #QIH: Three people who were arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland yesterday in connection with the abduction of Quinn director Kevin Lunney have been released.

6. #CHOICE PRIZE: Folk group Lankum have won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the year, receiving the €10,000 award for their album The Livelong Day.

7. #GOVERNMENT TALKS: The Irish Times reports that Micheál Martin has faced criticism from within his own party over his refusal to open talks with Sinn Féin about the possibility of forming a coalition.

8. #IDLIB: Russia and Turkey have agreed a ceasefire in Syria, which came into effect from midnight, in an attempt to halt intense fighting in the region which has sparked fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

