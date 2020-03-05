This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The people wouldn't forgive us for another election': Micheál Martin says he would enter coalition with FG

Martin said discussions take place next week but other parties must “come to the table”.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 10,961 Views 111 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5034207
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has said his party would go into government with Fine Gael.

Martin was speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke this morning and said the public “would not forgive us for another election”.

Representatives from Fine Gael and Fianna yesterday concluded a day-long meeting on a range of issues but neither Martin nor Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar were involved in the discussions. 

Speaking about what was discussed, Martin said there was a “serious exploration of issues” and that any government would require “a different approach” to issues such as the economy, housing, health and climate change. 

Martin said Fine Gael has stressed that the discussions between the parties are not negotiations. He said he respects this view but believes it “may change” and that “realpolitik has to break through at some stage”. 

In a short statement after yesterday’s discussions, Fine Gael said: “Fine Gael representatives held good discussions today in a policy exchange with Fianna Fáil. Fine Gael discussed a range of important policy issues with their Fianna Fáil counterparts. Both parties agreed that the discussions were confidential.”

Decision time

Martin said it’s now “decision time” and that parties must “move beyond the exploratory phase of discussions”. 

He said in his view he has persuaded Fine Gael that Fianna Fáil will not enter into government with Sinn Féin. “If the policies don’t work, it’s pointless,” Martin said. 

Martin said a government “should be formed” and that others should come to the table and discuss government formation.  

Asked directly whether he has decided that he would enter into government with Fine Gael, Martin said:

Yes, again depending on a programme of government that works and represents a new direction in terms of housing health and climate change.

Martin said that a clear programme for government “doesn’t have to be hundreds and hundreds of pages” but needs to be clear on “the three fundamental issues that people are concerned about”. 

Asked how a government involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would represent change, Martin said  “the fundamental change would be in delivery”.

Fianna Fáil would have to put a proposal to enter a coalition before a party Ard Fheis. 

Martin said that the formation of a new government need not take as it did in 2016 when the country was without a new government for 70 days.

He said that, despite the trips abroad by some ministers for St. Patrick’s Day, “a lot useful work could get done” over the next week. 

“A government will be formed but in terms of the timeline around that, all the political parties have to make decisions for themselves,” he said. 

“I think the people would not forgive us if there was another election, and I’m not afraid of another election by the way, there was quite a number of constituencies where we narrowly lost seats. So we’re not fazed by that in any shape or form.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (111)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie