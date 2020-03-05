'The people wouldn't forgive us for another election': Micheál Martin says he would enter coalition with FG

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has said his party would go into government with Fine Gael.

Martin was speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke this morning and said the public “would not forgive us for another election”.

Representatives from Fine Gael and Fianna yesterday concluded a day-long meeting on a range of issues but neither Martin nor Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar were involved in the discussions.

Speaking about what was discussed, Martin said there was a “serious exploration of issues” and that any government would require “a different approach” to issues such as the economy, housing, health and climate change.

Martin said Fine Gael has stressed that the discussions between the parties are not negotiations. He said he respects this view but believes it “may change” and that “realpolitik has to break through at some stage”.

In a short statement after yesterday’s discussions, Fine Gael said: “Fine Gael representatives held good discussions today in a policy exchange with Fianna Fáil. Fine Gael discussed a range of important policy issues with their Fianna Fáil counterparts. Both parties agreed that the discussions were confidential.”

Decision time

Martin said it’s now “decision time” and that parties must “move beyond the exploratory phase of discussions”.

He said in his view he has persuaded Fine Gael that Fianna Fáil will not enter into government with Sinn Féin. “If the policies don’t work, it’s pointless,” Martin said.

Martin said a government “should be formed” and that others should come to the table and discuss government formation.

Asked directly whether he has decided that he would enter into government with Fine Gael, Martin said:

Yes, again depending on a programme of government that works and represents a new direction in terms of housing health and climate change.

Martin said that a clear programme for government “doesn’t have to be hundreds and hundreds of pages” but needs to be clear on “the three fundamental issues that people are concerned about”.

Asked how a government involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would represent change, Martin said “the fundamental change would be in delivery”.

Fianna Fáil would have to put a proposal to enter a coalition before a party Ard Fheis.

Martin said that the formation of a new government need not take as it did in 2016 when the country was without a new government for 70 days.

He said that, despite the trips abroad by some ministers for St. Patrick’s Day, “a lot useful work could get done” over the next week.

“A government will be formed but in terms of the timeline around that, all the political parties have to make decisions for themselves,” he said.

“I think the people would not forgive us if there was another election, and I’m not afraid of another election by the way, there was quite a number of constituencies where we narrowly lost seats. So we’re not fazed by that in any shape or form.”