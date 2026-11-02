‘Dense’ fog warning issued for eight counties

EIGHT COUNTIES ARE to come under a Status Yellow warning for fog from 10pm tonight.

All of Connacht, as well as counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan will come under the Status Yellow alert, which will remain in place until 10am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann is warning that areas of “dense” fog will develop, and that the impacts will include poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, north Leinster will likely experience some dense fog also tonight, though it does not come under a weather warning.

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It will be dry and cold for most tonight, with lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees, and some frost.

There will also be a cold start to tomorrow, with any frost clearing early on, but the mist and fog will gradually clear through the morning and will possibly linger in some areas into the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly dry day, with good spells of sunshine developing.

However, cloud will build from the east at times, bringing a few showers, especially further to the east, with highest temperatures generally of 9 to 12 degrees.

The best of the sunshine is likely to be in the early part of this week, while it’ll be cloudier throughout the second half of the week.

And into the weekend, it will be slightly colder, with more fog and frost possibly on the way.