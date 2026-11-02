Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.03pm, 2 Nov 2026
284

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #SUPERVALU: A cyber incident that affected refrigeration systems at 13 SuperValu stores has been fully resolved, Musgrave confirmed.

2. #PATRICK O’DONOVAN: Peter Burke will take over the duties of Minister Patrick O’Donovan as the Limerick TD continues to recover from his recent illness.

3. #WEST DUBLIN: Gardaí working in Dublin on Halloween night were told to not enter a housing estate because of health and safety concerns that stolen cars would be used to knock them down.

4. #GALWAY: A judicial review against the Galway ring road has been withdrawn, bringing all legal challenges facing the project to a close and now allowing it to progress without facing any further High Court hearings.

5. #RIP: Funeral details have been confirmed for Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean, who died on Sunday aged 34 following a diagnosis of bowel cancer last year.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie