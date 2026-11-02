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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #SUPERVALU: A cyber incident that affected refrigeration systems at 13 SuperValu stores has been fully resolved, Musgrave confirmed.
2. #PATRICK O’DONOVAN: Peter Burke will take over the duties of Minister Patrick O’Donovan as the Limerick TD continues to recover from his recent illness.
3. #WEST DUBLIN: Gardaí working in Dublin on Halloween night were told to not enter a housing estate because of health and safety concerns that stolen cars would be used to knock them down.
4. #GALWAY: A judicial review against the Galway ring road has been withdrawn, bringing all legal challenges facing the project to a close and now allowing it to progress without facing any further High Court hearings.
5. #RIP: Funeral details have been confirmed for Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean, who died on Sunday aged 34 following a diagnosis of bowel cancer last year.
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