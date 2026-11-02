Minister Patrick O'Donovan's portfolio to be reassigned during sick leave recovery

ENTERPRISE MINISTER PETER Burke will take over the duties of Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan as the Limerick TD continues to recover from his recent illness.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has today agreed to the request of Tánaiste Simon Harris to allow Burke to carry out O’Donovan’s portfolio.

It is understood that during this period O’Donovan will remain a cabinet minister without portfolio.

O’Donovan, who has been open about his experience of living with epilepsy, has been out of work since he took ill as he hosted a meeting with EU telecommunications ministers in Limerick last month.

Advertisement

In a statement on Monday, O’Donovan said that he appreciated the well-wishes he had received from members of the public during his illness.

“I want to thank all of those who have been in touch in recent weeks and have wished me well in my recovery. I am heartened by the support they have offered to me and my family at this time,” O’Donovan said.

“I want to particularly thank the Tánaiste for his consistent and ongoing support for me and for my work, which I look forward to returning to in due course.

“I want to thank Minister Burke for temporarily agreeing to assume my responsibilities in the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.”

With reporting by Christina Finn