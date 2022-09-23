The 9 at 9: Friday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

United Nations

1. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has used his speech to the UN General Assembly to voice Ireland’s “deep frustration” in the UN Security Council’s “failure to act” on a number of issues, such as climate change and Palestine.

Ireland was elected to the Security Council for a two-year term starting in January 2021.

Westmeath

2. A mother has been charged with the murder of her children, Mikey and Thelma Dennany, in a car blaze in Co Westmeath.

Lynn Egar, 48, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at a late special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening.

Ukraine

3. Moscow-held regions of Ukraine have begun voting on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab.

The referendums in eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been roundly dismissed as a sham by Kyiv’s Western allies.

Iran

5. The death toll from protests over the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody has risen to more than two dozen, Iranian state TV has said.

Iranian authorities imposed some restrictions on the internet and blocked access to WhatsApp and Instagram.

Domestic violence support

5. The government has rubberstamped the publication of the Work Life Balance Bill that will introduce paid leave for victims of domestic violence.

Once the legislation is enacted, those who are suffering or at risk of domestic violence will be entitled to five days of paid leave per year.

Crack cocaine

6. Residents in Dublin’s north inner city have spoken of the crime they’ve experienced as a result of the spiralling use of crack cocaine in the capital.

In recent months, gardaí have increased patrols and added additional resources but business owners continue to report threats against their staff.

Solar panels

7. The government has confirmed that it will fund panels for schools as part of efforts to help with the rising cost of eenergy,

The money will come from the Department of the Environment’s Climate Action Fund but will be distributed through the Summer Works Scheme for schools.

Death penalty

8. Alabama officials last night called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they could not get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline. (Associated Press)

Culture Night

9. The 17th edition of Culture Night will take place tonight – an evening of free arts and culture all across the island of Ireland.

Wherever you are in the country, you can find something fun to do, whether it’s art, dance, theatre, history and heritage or literary events.