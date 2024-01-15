Advertisement
GOOD MORNING

The 9 at 9 Freezing temperatures, US elections and more Israeli strikes on hospitals.

0
4.0k
Updated 32 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Chemsex risks 

1. Many people who take drugs to enhance their sexual experiences are not aware of how addictive certain substances are, an expert has warned.

Israeli airstrikes overnight in Gaza

2. Israeli airstrikes killed more than 60 people in the Gaza Strip overnight, targeting a school, two hospitals and residential buildings, the health ministry said.

Garda age restrictions

3. The age limit to apply to be a Garda trainee has increased from 35 to 50 years of age. The move has been welcomed by both Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

US Republicans

4. US voters venture into sub-zero temperatures today to kick off the US Republican presidential nomination race with the Iowa caucuses, the first major test of whether front-runner Donald Trump can beat out rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

Electric Ireland

5. Electric Ireland has announced a price cut for residential electricity and gas customers, with bills set to reduce by 8% and 7% respectively from 1 March. 

Freezing temperatures

6. Status yellow weather warnings are in place across Ireland today as temperatures are predicted to fall to -5 degrees tonight. 

Stormont

7. Talks between parties aimed at seeing Stormont up and running again resume today, as Northern Ireland faces a day of massive strike action from public service workers on Thursday.

Money Diaries

8. An accountant on €65K living in Kildare. This week, our reader is determined to manage finances in the long-term.

Inequality 

Ireland’s two richest billionaires now have more combined wealth that the bottom half of the country’s population, a new report from Oxfam has found. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     